As our rain chances dwindle the heat returns. Temps will cool off nicely tonight and into Thursday morning with low 60s for the metro area but sunny skies will bring back the upper 80s and low 90s for the afternoon. Winds won’t be an issue and will turn around out of the north for the afternoon. High pressure will return to the panhandles with highs in the mid 90s by the weekend. A strong cold front is still on track for early next week.