Virtual court hearings speeds process for local inmates to get in and out of jail

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Normally court hearings would take place in a court room, but currently it’s taking place in Zoom settings.
They say this new version of court has helped the process move a little smoother and getting inmates in and out of a local jail.
“You don’t have to drive downtown and find a parking spot. If the prosecuter and defense attorney agree on it, call up the client and ask where are you? I’m in my living room, turn on your phone, we can do pleads,” said Judge Walt Weaver, Potter County Court of Law judge.
Having a court hearing from anywhere at anytime has made it more convenient for all parties, but it also allows prosecuters to be ahead of schedule.
“We’re moving more cases and getting more cases in quicker than we ever have,” said Randall Sims, 47th district attorney at Potter County.
Sims says before the pandemic, the court was backed up by about 300 cases.
Now they are completely caught up screening cases the day they come in or the next day.
“It’s helped us tremendously. As far as getting some of our stuff done, I think its easier to set that up with Zoom than it is to run people back and forth from court, so it’s been working really well,” said Brian Thomas, Sheriff at the Potter County Sheriff’s Department
The Potter County Detention Center has 58 fewer inmates this year than they did last year at this time.
They built two new Zoom meeting areas where inmates can have a court hearing at anytime.
Judge Weaver says the online format makes it easier for inmates to get in touch with their attorneys.
“An unintended consequence is that we move cases quicker. I think the process has gotten quicker because those rooms are also used for defense attorneys to contact and have conversations with the people accused of a crime that can’t get out of jail. The more contact you have, the more information you have, the more likely you are to resolve the case quickly,” said Weaver.
The judge says this could be the way of the future after the pandemic.
