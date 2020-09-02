Motorcycle riders traveling 4,000 miles in honor of fallen veterans

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Today the community welcomed motorcycle riders to Amarillo. They are traveling over 4,000 miles in 17 days from the West Coast to East Coast in honor of fallen veterans.
“We’re riding from LA national cemetery to Arlington national cemetery. And along the way like today, we stop to raise money for the foundation. And what we do while we are at on our travels what we are doing is honoring special operation members that have been killed in either a year or two years previous to that, and were telling their stories,” said Joseph Mooney, lead rider for the CoastXCoast Foundation.
The riders are stopping in key cities along the way who support the CoastXCoast Foundation which is an organization that honors U.S. Special Operations Forces that have been killed severing the United States.
The riders meet with Gold Star Family members along the route while celebrating the lives and legacies of honorees from Special Operations Forces.
They are visited West Amarillo today for an event called Ride for the Fallen where community members waved the riders in to show respect and appreciation for the fallen veterans. The event included live music, exotic animals, food and much more.
The riders are several present and former military soldiers that started in LA last week and are making their way across the country to the honorees gravesite at Arlington Cemetery.
Next, they are headed to Dallas as they make their way to the East coast. They are scheduled to arrive September 11th.
All funds raised will go to the CoastXCoast foundation. To keep up with the riders journey, follow them on Facebook and Instagram.
