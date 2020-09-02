For the Record: How AISD will notify parents of COVID-19 cases in your child’s school

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo ISD’s first confirmed cases of COVID-19 for the school year may have some parents wondering how they’ll be notified when there’s a case in their child’s school.
With some 40,000 students and staff back in class, Amarillo ISD acknowledges there will be more cases, and the district is responding with a two-step notification plan.
So, here’s the thing to remember: Anytime someone in your child’s school tests positive for COVID-19, you’ll hear from us in one of two ways. First every parent in the school will receive a letter.
Schools will send these letters to parents via e-mail and post them on your school’s web page.
When you receive a letter, what do you do? Really, its the same thing you’ve been doing. Watch your child closely for symptoms, keep sick students home and let your doctor know if they start showing symptoms of COVID-19.
That’s who will receive a letter.
Phone calls are different. Your school will call you if your child has been in close contact with someone who has tested positive.
The Amarillo Public Health Department will help us with contact tracing, and they will help determine those next steps for your child and family. If your child is at school when you get a call about possible exposure, they will hang out in the nurse’s office or another safe space in the school until you can pick them up.
We may need to send you a letter or we may need to call you, so make sure your school has your updated contact information so that you receive these notifications.
Our goal through this is to be as transparent as we can. But of course, there are some specific details because of personal privacy concerns that we can’t provide. Parents who want to follow the number of cases in their students’ school will be able to find that information on that school’s web page.
Each week on Friday afternoon, schools will update their page with the new numbers.
With 40,000 students and staff to watch out for, and the larger impact on our community, we all will play an important role in being vigilant about things like wearing masks, frequent handwashing and social distancing when possible.
For the record, we’ll do everything we can to keep our schools safe and open - and to keep you in the loop along the way.
