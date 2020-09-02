Pampa volunteers provide disaster relief in southeast Tx after Hurricane Laura

PAMPA, Texas (KFDA) - Pampa volunteers traveled to southeast Texas this week to provide hurricane relief to communities without power.
Two groups of volunteers from the Top O’ Texas Baptist Association in Pampa were deployed to help with Hurricane Laura relief. In cooperation with Southern Baptists of Texas Convention Disaster Relief, they were able to send two full units.
The kitchen unit helps prepare meals for survivors, and the other unit provides showers for power line workers and first responders.
“When your family is hungry and there are no other options, and there is that feeding unit there, giving them a meal at no charge, it’s a huge help to them. They appreciate it. It’s a blessing. Our goal is to be a blessing to the people. That’s what these two groups from Pampa are doing,” said Scottie Stice, Southern Baptists of Texas Convention director.
It is estimated that the kitchen relief unit is providing about 700 meals every day.
More volunteers plan to go down in the coming weeks to help with home repairs. They will be cleaning out houses, fixing roofing, and more.
“It’s not just the trailers that are going, we’re also sending people from our churches to make teams to go in and help these folks clean out houses or trouble areas, build roofs back, put shingles on. We’re doing all kinds of things to help,” said James Greer, director of Missions for Top O’ Texas Baptist Association.
Copyright 2020 KFDA. All rights reserved.