National Ranching Heritage Center is Partnering with Hank the Cowdog

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The National Ranching Heritage Center has partnered with Hank the Cowdog to bring ranch education to the podcast world.
Hank the Cowdog stars and is executive produced by special guest, Matthew McConaughey.
The Hank the Cowdog podcast has been officially released and can be found here.
Hank the Cowdog is described as the self-declared “Head of Ranch Security.” The podcast states, Hank finds himself smack dab in the middle of a host of tangled mysteries and capers that span the universe of the Texas Panhandle cattle ranch Hank calls home.
Gerald L. Holmes, the illustrator for Hank the Cowdog, passed away at the age of 79 in October of 2019.
John R. Erickson, the author for Hank the Cowdog, had his ranch destroyed by a fire in September of 2017.
The M-Cross Ranch is located about 25 miles southeast of Perryton, Texas, and just north of the Canadian River valley.
Erickson and his wife Kris were able to escape the fire without harm, according to his daughter, many of his cattle were killed in the fire. His horses survived the blaze. A barn, pickup and tractor are all that are left on the M-Cross Ranch after fires in the Texas Panhandle devoured more than 400,000 acres.
