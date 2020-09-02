Martha’s Home to hold 3rd annual Slack-A-Thon

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) -The 3rd annual Slack-A-Thon benefit for Martha’s Home will be held on September 12.
The .5K mock race invites slackers to participate in activities such as carb-loading stations, cold beverage check points and party games.
Funds benefit Martha’s home and their mission of helping homeless women create better lives for themselves through housing assistance, case management, referral services and other life necessities.
“Typically at Martha’s Home, we celebrate perseverance, hard work, and taking the steps to becoming a self-sufficient member of our community,” Sarah Siva, director of development and public relations at Martha’s Home, said. “But for this day, and this day only, we will celebrate the slackers.”
The event will take place from 7:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. at The Shops at Wolflin Square on Saturday, September 12.
Wannabe slackers can register online here.
