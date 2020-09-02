$600,000 grant awarded to Clovis Community College to boost Hispanic students.

CLOVIS, N.M. (KFDA) - The Clovis Community College awarded Five Developing Hispanic Serving Institutions grant.
Clovis Community College received the U.S. Department of Education Title, which will allow the college to develop programs and strategies aimed at making graduation a reality for Hispanic and low-income students.
They will receive approximately $600,000 per year for the next five years.
Through this grant, “Partnership for Teacher Preparation,” the college will focus on meeting a very large community need for K-12 educators by creating a pipeline that begins with students in the Early College High School and those who are currently employed in our school districts.
This tracks them through a 2+2 arrangement with a 4-year university partner, and ends with a first-year mentorship in local school districts.
To support students, the grant will allow the College to develop and expand individualized student support services including financial literacy and planning, mentoring and coaching, and career planning.
The DHSI program provides grants to assist Hispanic Serving Institutions to expand educational oppurtunities for, and improve the attainment of, Hispanic and low-income students.
These grants enable HSI’s to expand and enhance their academic offerings, program quality, and institutional stability.
For more information about federal grant programs at Clovis Community College, please contact Mindy Watson at (575) 769-4065 or email mindy.watson@clovis.edu.
Copyright 2020 KFDA. All rights reserved.