Doppler Dave Expects A Stretch Of Sunny, Warm Weather

The upper low responsible for our recent storms is tracking away from our area with only a couple of lingering storms in the far eastern zones today. Temperatures are fairly mild today, generally in the mid 80s under partly cloudy skies. We expect a quiet night tonight without any storms roaming the region. Instead, skies will be clear and lows will dip to near 60. A sunny and dry weather pattern will begin tomorrow and will lead to a few days in a row with highs at or above 90 degrees