1 death, 4 new cases of COVID-19 in Deaf Smith County
Deaf Smith County COVID Update (Source: Deaf Smith County)
By Bailie Myers | September 2, 2020 at 10:48 AM CDT - Updated September 2 at 10:48 AM

DEAF SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - The City of Hereford reported 4 new cases of COVID-19 and one new death today.

The report also showed 37 new recoveries.

As of today, Deaf Smith County has had a total of 959 cases of COVID-19.

There are 10,453 COVID-19 cases in the Texas Panhandle:

Armstrong County: 11

Briscoe County: 12

Carson County: 17

Castro County: 227

Childress County: 57

Collingsworth County: 16

Cottle County: 18

Dallam County: 214

Deaf Smith County: 959

Donley County: 55

Gray County: 249

Hall County: 16

Hansford County: 102

Hartley County: 110

Hemphill County: 55

Hutchinson County: 147

Lipscomb County: 25

Moore County: 1,118

Motley County: 6

Ochiltree County: 109

Oldham County: 15

Parmer County: 385

Potter County: 4,098

Randall County: 2,236

Roberts County: 8

Sherman County: 53

Swisher County: 93

Wheeler County: 42

Out of the confirmed cases, there are 9,429 recoveries in the Texas Panhandle:

Armstrong County: 7

Briscoe County: 11

Carson County: 16

Castro County: 190

Cottle County: 17

Childress County: 44

Collingsworth County: 11

Dallam County: 198

Deaf Smith County: 874

Donley County: 47

Gray County: 205

Hall County: 12

Hartley County: 97

Hansford County: 80

Hemphill County: 42

Hutchinson County: 125

Lipscomb County: 21

Motley County: 56

Moore County: 1,046

Ochiltree County: 93

Oldham County: 13

Parmer County: 338

Potter County: 3,813

Randall County: 1,944

Roberts County: 6

Sherman County: 42

Swisher County: 78

Wheeler County: 40

There have also been 161 COVID-19 related deaths in the Texas Panhandle:

Briscoe County: 1

Castro County: 4

Cottle County: 2

Dallam County: 3

Deaf Smith County: 20

Gray County: 5

Hall County: 1

Hansford County: 2

Hartley County: 4

Hockley County: 4

Hutchinson County: 3

Ochiltree County: 2

Oldham County: 1

Moore County: 14

Parmer County: 7

Potter County: 52

Randall County: 34

Swisher County: 2

There are 1,202 confirmed cases in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

Beaver County: 44

Cimarron County: 14

Texas County: 1,144

There have been 1,116 recoveries in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

Beaver: 39

Cimarron: 1

Texas County: 1,076

There have been seven COVID-19 related deaths in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

Texas County: 7

There are 969 positive COVID-19 cases across Eastern New Mexico:

Curry County: 675

Quay County: 62

Roosevelt County: 201

Union County: 31

There have been 11 deaths related to COVID-19 in Eastern New Mexico:

Curry County: 5

Quay County: 2

Roosevelt County: 2

Union County: 2

