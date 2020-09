A few showers could be working their way through the region in the early morning hours today, and chances could return as we head into the latter parts of the day as well. Aside from the slight chances for rain, expect temperatures across the area to stay in the lower 80s, slightly warming as we go throughout the week. Rain chances will continue to dwindle as we dry out, but another cold front could roll in early next week dropping our highs down into the 60s!