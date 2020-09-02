Amarillo health experts discuss information on COVID-19 deaths, different testing options

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - In a news conference Wednesday morning, Amarillo health experts discussed the different testing options at the hospitals and the recent information on deaths related to COVID-19 from the CDC.
Casie Stoughton, director of Amarillo Public Health, spoke about how the department categorizes COVID-19 deaths.
For example, Stoughton says the system will only count a death as COVID-19 if that is the main contributor of the person’s death. If someone dies of a car accident but also had COVID-19, Stoughton says that death is not listed as COVID-19.
62 percent of cases local have underlying health conditions, but Stoughton says this does not change the fact that COVID-19 changed the course of their illness.
Dr. Brian Weis, chief medical officer at Northwest Texas Healthcare System, spoke about the different testing options at NWTH.
The hospital is moving to antigen testing. According to Dr. Weis, this test will allow for more widespread testing.
He said that every patient at the hospital will receive the antigen test, so they can better place each patient.
NWTH has stopped using the antibody tests after listening to experts who were concerned that people who were positive were getting a false sense of security that they wouldn’t be affected again.
Dr. Weis says that when doctors look at chest x-rays, they can tell if someone has COVID-19 before even receiving test results. He says patients that don’t do well progress to having advanced respiratory failure.
Dr. Weis says that despite underlying conditions causing patients to become more vulnerable, their cause of death is still COVID-19.
Dr. Michael Lamanteer, chief medical officer at BSA, also spoke to the testing available at BSA. He said the hospital is looking at antigen testing at BSA as well.
Dr. Lamanteer says this could expand the ability to test more patients through the winter months in case there are shortage concerns with the rapid tests.
BSA is involved in a clinical trial for COVID-19. Regeneron is an antibody that fights against the spike protein, hopefully preventing it from binding to the cells.
The hospital has five patients in the trial so far.
Below are some other points discussed in today’s news conference:
- NWTH has 24 COVID-19 patients, with five in the ICU and four on ventilators.
- Two mothers at NWTH who are COVID-19 positive gave birth in the last 48 hours. None of these infants have tested positive for the virus.
- NWTH has treated 94 patients with remdesivir so far. The hospital has 225 vials available, which is enough to treat 45 patients.
- BSA has 28 COVID-19 patients. 50 percent of those patients are in the ICU and the other 50 percent are in the COVID-19 unit. BSA is using less than 50 percent of the hospital’s ventilators at this time.
- BSA has tested over 8,000 people since the beginning of the pandemic.
- At the Amarillo VA, there are four COVID-19 patients, with one person in the ICU.
- City Manager Jared Miller says the City of Amarillo is issuing interim rules for bars to be able to open temporarily as restaurants. This is in accordance with the TABC requirements.
There are 10,453 COVID-19 cases in the Texas Panhandle:
Armstrong County: 11
Briscoe County: 12
Carson County: 17
Castro County: 227
Childress County: 57
Collingsworth County: 16
Cottle County: 18
Dallam County: 214
Deaf Smith County: 959
Donley County: 55
Gray County: 249
Hall County: 16
Hansford County: 102
Hartley County: 110
Hemphill County: 55
Hutchinson County: 147
Lipscomb County: 25
Moore County: 1,118
Motley County: 6
Ochiltree County: 109
Oldham County: 15
Parmer County: 385
Potter County: 4,098
Randall County: 2,236
Roberts County: 8
Sherman County: 53
Swisher County: 93
Wheeler County: 42
Out of the confirmed cases, there are 9,429 recoveries in the Texas Panhandle:
Armstrong County: 7
Briscoe County: 11
Carson County: 16
Castro County: 190
Cottle County: 17
Childress County: 44
Collingsworth County: 11
Dallam County: 198
Deaf Smith County: 874
Donley County: 47
Gray County: 205
Hall County: 12
Hartley County: 97
Hansford County: 80
Hemphill County: 42
Hutchinson County: 125
Lipscomb County: 21
Motley County: 56
Moore County: 1,046
Ochiltree County: 93
Oldham County: 13
Parmer County: 338
Potter County: 3,813
Randall County: 1,944
Roberts County: 6
Sherman County: 42
Swisher County: 78
Wheeler County: 40
There have also been 161 COVID-19 related deaths in the Texas Panhandle:
Briscoe County: 1
Castro County: 4
Cottle County: 2
Dallam County: 3
Deaf Smith County: 20
Gray County: 5
Hall County: 1
Hansford County: 2
Hartley County: 4
Hockley County: 4
Hutchinson County: 3
Ochiltree County: 2
Oldham County: 1
Moore County: 14
Parmer County: 7
Potter County: 52
Randall County: 34
Swisher County: 2
There are 1,202 confirmed cases in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
Beaver County: 44
Cimarron County: 14
Texas County: 1,144
There have been 1,116 recoveries in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
Beaver: 39
Cimarron: 1
Texas County: 1,076
There have been seven COVID-19 related deaths in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
Texas County: 7
There are 969 positive COVID-19 cases across Eastern New Mexico:
Curry County: 675
Quay County: 62
Roosevelt County: 201
Union County: 31
There have been 11 deaths related to COVID-19 in Eastern New Mexico:
Curry County: 5
Quay County: 2
Roosevelt County: 2
Union County: 2
