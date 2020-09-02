AISD confirms COVID-19 positive cases at Bowie Middle School and Amarillo High School

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo ISD has confirmed the first positive COVID-19 cases in the district.
According to a statement from the district, there are confirmed cases of COVID-19 at Bowie Middle School and Amarillo High School.
This marks AISD’s first confirmed cases of COVID-19 since school began on September 1.
The district says parents can expect these steps to be taken for each confirmed case of the virus:
1. Any time there is a confirmed case of COVID-19 in a school, all parents with a student in that school will be notified via email.
2. In cases where it is determined by the Amarillo Public Health Department that a student needs to quarantine at home, the student’s parents will receive a phone call.
You can read more about how AISD will notify parents of COVID-19 cases in your child’s school in today’s For the Record.
