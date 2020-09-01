WTAMU announces new nursing program aimed at increasing rural mental health professionals

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - West Texas A&M University announced a new graduate-level certificate program designed to increase the number of qualified mental-health professionals in the area.
The university said students can now enroll in a post-master’s graduate certificate program to become a psychiatric mental health nurse practitioner.
“Right now, there are less than 1,000 psychiatric mental health nurse practitioners in the entire state, and most of them are concentrated in large metropolitan areas such as Dallas-Fort Worth,” said Dr. Holly Jeffreys, head of the WT Department of Nursing. “Adding this to our curriculum will help us better provide mental health care in Texas’ rural and undeserved areas.”
The certification allows family nurse practitioners and registered nurses with a master’s of science in nursing degrees to assess, diagnose and treat those with psychiatric disorders.
The university said six to eight students will be admitted each fall through a competitive selection process, and the program will be offered online with one to two on-campus meetings each semester.
