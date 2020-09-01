WT celebrates 30 year anniversary of merger with A&M

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - West Texas State University merged with The Texas A&M University System 30 years ago this month.
West Texas A&M University is commemorating the merger throughout September by launching a webpage repository of historical photos, remembrances and congratulations from significant figures during the merger and today’s statewide leaders.
“The growth in enrollment, construction of new campus facilities and the outstanding academic offerings have positioned WT to achieve a bold vision for the future,” said University President Dr. Walter Wendler.
WT was founded in 1910 as West Texas State Normal College in Canyon, and it was later chosen after a battle across the region to be the home of the state’s newest institution of higher education. The Texas Legislature changed the name to West Texas State Teachers College 13 years later.
The name changed again in 1963, switching “College” with “University”. Momentum began building to ally WT with a larger university system about 25 years later.
“We were in a position at that time where the small, independent college was really becoming a dinosaur in Texas,” said State Rep. John Smithee, a 1973 WT alum. “They didn’t have the resources to compete for appropriations in the Legislature because these other systems had full-time lobbyists. As a legislator, I was seeing how hard it was for independent school to compete.”
The University of Texas System was floated as a possible merger, as was Texas Tech University, though it had not formally become a university system at the time.
“It became apparent that WT and A&M just had a lot in common,” Smithee said. “And with their resources and programs and access, for the long-term future of WT, it would be so much better to be a part of a system like that.”
Since the merger, enrollment has exceeded 10,000 students, according to the university. The university also gained the 5,000-seat First United Bank Center, the Sybil B. Harrington Fine Arts Complex and many other educational facilities.
A&M leaders say The System benefited from the merger as well.
“The Texas A&M University System gained the Panhandle’s premiere institution of higher education when you joined in 1990,” Chancellor John Sharp said. “Through our partnership, WTAMU has continued
