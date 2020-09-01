USDA extends free summer meals for kids due to COVID-19

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The USDA extended several summer meal programs for kids on Monday.
The move extended several flexibilities through as late as December 31, allowing summer meal programs to continue serving free meals into the fall months.
“This unprecedented move will help ensure, no matter what the situation is on-the-ground, children have access to nutritious food as the country recovers from the COVID-19 pandemic,” the USDA said in a statement.
The flexibilities established during the pandemic include the ability for summer meal programs to be served outside of typically-required group settings, waiving meal pattern requirements when necessary and allowing parents and guardians to pick up meals for their children.
The USDA said the flexibilties ensure meal options remain accessible for children under all circumstances.
Copyright 2020 KFDA. All rights reserved.