United Family will open drive-thru flu shot clinics for the first time ever

LUBBOCK, Texas (KFDA) - The United Family is launching drive-thru flu shot clinics at 18 locations across the company today.
According to the United family they are wanting to create the safest most convenient way to get a flu shot.
The drive-thru clinics will be located in the parking lots of designated stores.
Upon arrival, a pharmacy team member wearing personal protective equipment will assist guests with a consent form as well as collect their health insurance information.
Tim Purser, the director of pharmacy for the United Family, says this option will give guests not only convenience unlike anything the United Family has been able to offer in the past, but it will also add an increased level of safety as communities continue deal with the impact of COVID-19.
“We are really excited to starty this program for our guests,’ Purser said. “With the CDC anticipating this to be one of the busiest flu shot seasons on record, this offering of drive-thru vaccines will give us the ability to serve as many people as possible in a safe and efficient way.”
The United Family needs you to bring both prescription and medical insurance cards with you, wear clothing that provides easy access to your upper arm, bring a complete consent form with you (if possible), CDC recommends waiting 15 minutes after receiving the shot to drive.
Feel free to use the designated United parking to wait.
For more information on the drive-thru clinic locations and hours click the United Supermarkets, Market Street and Albertsons Market.
Copyright 2020 KFDA. All rights reserved.