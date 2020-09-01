Tomorrow’s Ride for the Fallen VII event to show appreciation for our Veterans

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Rick Looby Homes will be handing out American flags for all to wave to show the respect and appreciation for the fallen veterans tomorrow.
“We want everyone to line up on Hope Road in their lawn chairs by 6:00 p.m. from I-40 to 34th Street and show our support to these vets as they ride from coast to coast for our fallen heroes,” Rick Looby stated.
The Randall County Sheriff’s Association will be providing burgers and drinks.
Live music for the event will be by Geezer’s Gone Wild and Rick will be having his exotic animals on display after 5:00 p.m.
There will be a food truck serving free snow cones, cotton candy, and popcorn along with a bouncy house for kids.
“As our great country faces difficult times, I believe it’s very important that we all support our veterans and show them how much we care,’ said Ricky Looby. “I feel in my heart that we owe our veterans 30 minutes of our time. So please come out and show the veterans your appreciation!”
For more information about this event, call or text Rick Looby at (806) 236-3090
