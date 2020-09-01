Teachers on the Rise program aims to honor outstanding teachers in Tx Panhandle

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Mrs. Baird’s held a news conference today at United Supermarket to kick off their “Teachers on the Rise” program.
Returning to Amarillo this year, “Teachers on the Rise” will recognize three outstanding teachers every month. One teacher from a Panhandle elementary, middle, and high school will be honored for going above and beyond. United Supermarkets says contributing to this cause is extra important this year, as many of their employees are high school students who will be impacted by the modified learning.
“I think the teachers, it’s hard. It’s going to be tough for them to really go out and do their job. but I’ll tell you what, the teachers in this area are phenomenal, they do great things, they find a way to make it work, and based on the responses we’ve had in previous years, there are some great teachers doing great things and I don’t see that changing, really. I think they’re going to meet the expectation and they’re going to surpass it,” said Fernando Noriega, United Supermarket Store Director.
With virtual learning due to COVID-19, honoring outstanding teachers is more important now than ever.
“Now we know teachers are having to think outside the box. They’re having to develop teaching techniques to help kids learn from a distance at their homes, so we know that takes a lot of talent, a lot of creativity. Kids are still learning,” said Shane Sumrow, with Teachers on the Rise.
Winning teachers are chosen by student nomination and receive a prize pack of various gift cards and Mrs. Baird’s goodies.
In order to kick start the program, every student or family who submits a nomination through the month of September will be entered into a drawing for a gift card and free Mrs. Baird’s bread for a year.
You can nominate a teacher who is exceeding your expectations by going to MrsBTeacher.com
