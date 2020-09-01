Millions funded to Panhandle schools to help safer learning during pandemic

By Tamlyn Cochran | September 1, 2020 at 5:26 PM CDT - Updated September 1 at 5:26 PM

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - U.S. Senator John Cornyn announced today that public schools in the Amarillo region have been given $7.7 million in federal coronavirus relief resources from Congress.

The visit was to learn how the teachers, students and administrators have used the CARES Act funds to change to hybrid-in-person and remote learning during the coronavirus pandemic.

Amarillo ISD received $7.1 million of the funding and $617, 659 was given to Canyon ISD.

Other school districts across the Texas Panhandle also received funds, totaling $13.5 million.

  • Adrian ISD - $10,926
  • Borger ISD - $383,600
  • Bovina ISD - $91,069
  • Boys Ranch ISD - $356,650
  • Bushland ISD - $79,911
  • Canadian ISD - $81,463
  • Channing ISD - $38,396
  • Childress ISD - $232,021
  • Clarendon ISD - $124,706
  • Claude ISD - $35,970
  • Dalhart ISD - $198,386
  • Darrouzett ISD - $22,937
  • Dimmett ISD - $246,112
  • Dumas ISD - $632,211
  • Farwell ISD - $61,389
  • Follett ISD - $18,123
  • Friona ISD - $170,141
  • Groom ISD - $17,253
  • Happy ISD - $36,968
  • Hartley ISD - $18,835
  • Hedley ISD - $34,879
  • Hereford ISD - $925,472
  • Lefors ISD - $33,033
  • Mclean ISD - $26,851
  • Memphis ISD - $184,936
  • Nazareth ISD - $22,033
  • Pampa ISD - $600,406
  • Panhandle ISD - $54,943
  • Perryton ISD - $257,487
  • Silverton ISD - $31,029
  • Spearman ISD - $118,318
  • Shamrock ISD - $74,803
  • Texline ISD - $28,622
  • Stratford ISD - $72,542
  • Tulia ISD - $295,301
  • Turkey ISD - $79,520
  • Vega ISD - $23895
  • Wheeler ISD - $65,839
  • Wildorado ISD - $13,742

