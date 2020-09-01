Millions funded to Panhandle schools to help safer learning during pandemic

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - U.S. Senator John Cornyn announced today that public schools in the Amarillo region have been given $7.7 million in federal coronavirus relief resources from Congress.
The visit was to learn how the teachers, students and administrators have used the CARES Act funds to change to hybrid-in-person and remote learning during the coronavirus pandemic.
Amarillo ISD received $7.1 million of the funding and $617, 659 was given to Canyon ISD.
Other school districts across the Texas Panhandle also received funds, totaling $13.5 million.
- Adrian ISD - $10,926
- Borger ISD - $383,600
- Bovina ISD - $91,069
- Boys Ranch ISD - $356,650
- Bushland ISD - $79,911
- Canadian ISD - $81,463
- Channing ISD - $38,396
- Childress ISD - $232,021
- Clarendon ISD - $124,706
- Claude ISD - $35,970
- Dalhart ISD - $198,386
- Darrouzett ISD - $22,937
- Dimmett ISD - $246,112
- Dumas ISD - $632,211
- Farwell ISD - $61,389
- Follett ISD - $18,123
- Friona ISD - $170,141
- Groom ISD - $17,253
- Happy ISD - $36,968
- Hartley ISD - $18,835
- Hedley ISD - $34,879
- Hereford ISD - $925,472
- Lefors ISD - $33,033
- Mclean ISD - $26,851
- Memphis ISD - $184,936
- Nazareth ISD - $22,033
- Pampa ISD - $600,406
- Panhandle ISD - $54,943
- Perryton ISD - $257,487
- Silverton ISD - $31,029
- Spearman ISD - $118,318
- Shamrock ISD - $74,803
- Texline ISD - $28,622
- Stratford ISD - $72,542
- Tulia ISD - $295,301
- Turkey ISD - $79,520
- Vega ISD - $23895
- Wheeler ISD - $65,839
- Wildorado ISD - $13,742
