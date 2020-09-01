It’s not Fall yet, but it feels like it!

After staying down in the 70s yesterday, we’re looking at cool temperatures yet again today, albeit slightly warmer, but not by much. Our focus for today is on rain chances for the afternoon into the evening hours, as an incoming system will funnel the lift we need to make rain happen into the area, some storms could become severe later on in the day. Yet another cold front will arrive tonight into tomorrow, dropping our highs back down, setting the tone for this week as our highest high for the next 7 days is 92 degrees.