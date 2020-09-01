Hodgetown to host ’Harry Potter’ themed on-field movie night

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Hodgetown will screen “Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone” for its second on-field move night September 12.
Organizers announced that the stadium will be transformed into “Hodgewarts” for the movie night, with themed activities of wizardry and witchcraft.
The stadium will serve butterbeer, offer themed merchandise and encourage guests to dress up in their favorite “Harry Potter” gear or costumes.
A variety of seating will be available, including on-field, reserved square spaces, hospitality suites and individual bowl seats.
Tickets are available starting at 9:00 a.m. Tuesday and may be purchased online here, by phone at (806) 803-9547 or in-person at the Hodgetown box office.
