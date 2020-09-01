Health officials report 3 new COVID-19 cases, 2 additional deaths in Eastern New Mexico

By Kaitlin Johnson | September 1, 2020 at 5:02 PM CDT - Updated September 1 at 5:02 PM

SANTA FE, N.M. (KFDA) - State health officials reported three new COVID-19 cases and two additional deaths in Eastern New Mexico today.

The report shows three new cases in Curry County, a death in Curry County and a death in Roosevelt County.

The person who died in Curry County was a woman in her 70′s. She had underlying health conditions.

The person who died in Roosevelt County was a woman in her 80′s who also had underlying health conditions.

The number of deaths of New Mexico residents due to COVID-19 is now 787.

There have been 25,460 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in New Mexico.

As of today, there are 72 individuals hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19.

13,073 people have recovered.

There are 969 positive COVID-19 cases across Eastern New Mexico:

Curry County: 675

Quay County: 62

Roosevelt County: 201

Union County: 31

There have been 11 deaths related to COVID-19 in Eastern New Mexico:

Curry County: 5

Quay County: 2

Roosevelt County: 2

Union County: 2

There are 10,449 COVID-19 cases in the Texas Panhandle:

Armstrong County: 11

Briscoe County: 12

Carson County: 17

Castro County: 227

Childress County: 57

Collingsworth County: 16

Cottle County: 18

Dallam County: 214

Deaf Smith County: 955

Donley County: 55

Gray County: 249

Hall County: 16

Hansford County: 102

Hartley County: 110

Hemphill County: 55

Hutchinson County: 147

Lipscomb County: 25

Moore County: 1,118

Motley County: 6

Ochiltree County: 109

Oldham County: 15

Parmer County: 385

Potter County: 4,098

Randall County: 2,236

Roberts County: 8

Sherman County: 53

Swisher County: 93

Wheeler County: 42

Out of the confirmed cases, there are 9,429 recoveries in the Texas Panhandle:

Armstrong County: 7

Briscoe County: 11

Carson County: 16

Castro County: 190

Cottle County: 17

Childress County: 44

Collingsworth County: 11

Dallam County: 198

Deaf Smith County: 837

Donley County: 47

Gray County: 205

Hall County: 12

Hartley County: 97

Hansford County: 80

Hemphill County: 42

Hutchinson County: 125

Lipscomb County: 21

Motley County: 56

Moore County: 1,046

Ochiltree County: 93

Oldham County: 13

Parmer County: 338

Potter County: 3,813

Randall County: 1,944

Roberts County: 6

Sherman County: 42

Swisher County: 78

Wheeler County: 40

There have also been 160 COVID-19 related deaths in the Texas Panhandle:

Briscoe County: 1

Castro County: 4

Cottle County: 2

Dallam County: 3

Deaf Smith County: 19

Gray County: 5

Hall County: 1

Hansford County: 2

Hartley County: 4

Hockley County: 4

Hutchinson County: 3

Ochiltree County: 2

Oldham County: 1

Moore County: 14

Parmer County: 7

Potter County: 52

Randall County: 34

Swisher County: 2

There are 1,202 confirmed cases in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

Beaver County: 44

Cimarron County: 14

Texas County: 1,144

There have been 1,116 recoveries in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

Beaver: 39

Cimarron: 1

Texas County: 1,076

There have been seven COVID-19 related deaths in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

Texas County: 7

