Free training programs aim to help businesses reduce spread of COVID-19

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) -The program called ’Clean and Safe Trained’ was initially requested by Amarillo Mayor, Ginger Nelson as a way to help businesses re-open safely during the pandemic. Now it is being used throughout the panhandle and in other states.
“The program is very much needed in the community right now because of the spread of the virus,” said Phillip Flores, business service representative at Workforce Solutions Panhandle “We really want not only our employers but our job seekers who are going out and looking for these jobs to help stop the spread.”
Flores says they have been training people who are currently unemployed and believes this program gives them a leg up because they will have a very unique training in an area many others may not have.
The program is completed virtually and focuses not just on the cleaning aspect but the science side of diseases and psychology of people during this time.
Jody Holland is the one who designed it by talking with several doctors across the nation and focusing it on five key areas.
“Such as how diseases spread, how to prevent the spread of diseases, how to use proper cleaning and disinfectant. So you understand a little about virology at the end of it,” said Holland
The psychology aspect comes from the idea that people must feel safe in order to not only work but visit businesses.
“Hopefully this gives them the ability to know the correct cleaning procedures, know what to do in certain situations and know how to deal with people who might be upset with some of what is going on in the pandemic,” said Flores
Training is for free so visit Workforce Solutions Panhandle to apply or call at (806) 345-1341 for more information.
