Eastern New Mexico counties to receive CARES Act grants to help cover expenses during pandemic

SANTA FE, N.M. (KFDA) - New Mexico Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham and the Department of Finance and Administration announced $150 million in CARES Act grants to help cover the cost of necessary expenditures during the pandemic.
“The pandemic has been devastating for all of us, not least local governments and small businesses across our state,” said Governor Lujan Grisham. “My administration will continue to deliver whatever resources we have and can make available to help our communities maintain essential services and respond to the public health emergency. Every applicant received funding. No one gets left behind. There is still more to do, and together we will continue fighting this virus with everything we’ve got.”
The following counties in Eastern New Mexico will receive a combined $1.88 million in funds to help cover the expenditures incurred from their response to the public health emergency:
- Town of Clayton/Union County - $958,456
- City of Clovis - $240,061
- Curry County - $157,717
- City of Portales - $109,375
- Quay County - $152,550
- Roosevelt County - $50,000
- City of Tucumcari - $13,221
The counties will also receive a combined $5.8 million to help small businesses in the counties.
- Town of Clayton/Union County - $639,000
- City of Clovis - $4,260,000
- Curry County - $322,163
- Quay County - $372,750
- Roosevelt County - $239,625
- City of Tucumcari - $27,956
