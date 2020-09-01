City of Hereford reports 7 new COVID-19 cases, now at 99 active cases

By Kaitlin Johnson | September 1, 2020 at 12:14 PM CDT - Updated September 1 at 12:14 PM

DEAF SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - There are now 99 active COVID-19 cases in Deaf Smith County.

The City of Hereford’s report for Sept. 1 shows 955 total cases, with 837 recoveries and 19 deaths.

The report shows seven new cases in the county.

There are 10,356 COVID-19 cases in the Texas Panhandle:

Armstrong County: 11

Briscoe County: 12

Carson County: 17

Castro County: 227

Childress County: 57

Collingsworth County: 16

Cottle County: 18

Dallam County: 213

Deaf Smith County: 955

Donley County: 55

Gray County: 249

Hall County: 16

Hansford County: 102

Hartley County: 110

Hemphill County: 55

Hutchinson County: 147

Lipscomb County: 25

Moore County: 1,118

Motley County: 6

Ochiltree County: 109

Oldham County: 15

Parmer County: 385

Potter County: 4,055

Randall County: 2,187

Roberts County: 8

Sherman County: 53

Swisher County: 93

Wheeler County: 42

Out of the confirmed cases, there are 9,369 recoveries in the Texas Panhandle:

Armstrong County: 7

Briscoe County: 11

Carson County: 16

Castro County: 190

Cottle County: 17

Childress County: 44

Collingsworth County: 11

Dallam County: 196

Deaf Smith County: 837

Donley County: 47

Gray County: 205

Hall County: 12

Hartley County: 91

Hansford County: 80

Hemphill County: 42

Hutchinson County: 125

Lipscomb County: 21

Motley County: 56

Moore County: 1,046

Ochiltree County: 93

Oldham County: 13

Parmer County: 338

Potter County: 3,785

Randall County: 1,920

Roberts County: 6

Sherman County: 42

Swisher County: 78

Wheeler County: 40

There have also been 158 COVID-19 related deaths in the Texas Panhandle:

Briscoe County: 1

Castro County: 4

Cottle County: 2

Dallam County: 3

Deaf Smith County: 19

Gray County: 5

Hall County: 1

Hansford County: 2

Hartley County: 4

Hockley County: 4

Hutchinson County: 3

Ochiltree County: 2

Oldham County: 1

Moore County: 14

Parmer County: 7

Potter County: 51

Randall County: 33

Swisher County: 2

There are 1,202 confirmed cases in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

Beaver County: 44

Cimarron County: 14

Texas County: 1,144

There have been 1,116 recoveries in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

Beaver: 39

Cimarron: 1

Texas County: 1,076

There have been seven COVID-19 related deaths in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

Texas County: 7

There are 951 positive COVID-19 cases across Eastern New Mexico:

Curry County: 661

Quay County: 61

Roosevelt County: 198

Union County: 31

There have been nine deaths related to COVID-19 in Eastern New Mexico:

Curry County: 4

Quay County: 2

Roosevelt County: 1

Union County: 2

