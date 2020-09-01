City of Hereford reports 7 new COVID-19 cases, now at 99 active cases

DEAF SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - There are now 99 active COVID-19 cases in Deaf Smith County.
The City of Hereford’s report for Sept. 1 shows 955 total cases, with 837 recoveries and 19 deaths.
The report shows seven new cases in the county.
There are 10,356 COVID-19 cases in the Texas Panhandle:
Armstrong County: 11
Briscoe County: 12
Carson County: 17
Castro County: 227
Childress County: 57
Collingsworth County: 16
Cottle County: 18
Dallam County: 213
Deaf Smith County: 955
Donley County: 55
Gray County: 249
Hall County: 16
Hansford County: 102
Hartley County: 110
Hemphill County: 55
Hutchinson County: 147
Lipscomb County: 25
Moore County: 1,118
Motley County: 6
Ochiltree County: 109
Oldham County: 15
Parmer County: 385
Potter County: 4,055
Randall County: 2,187
Roberts County: 8
Sherman County: 53
Swisher County: 93
Wheeler County: 42
Out of the confirmed cases, there are 9,369 recoveries in the Texas Panhandle:
Armstrong County: 7
Briscoe County: 11
Carson County: 16
Castro County: 190
Cottle County: 17
Childress County: 44
Collingsworth County: 11
Dallam County: 196
Deaf Smith County: 837
Donley County: 47
Gray County: 205
Hall County: 12
Hartley County: 91
Hansford County: 80
Hemphill County: 42
Hutchinson County: 125
Lipscomb County: 21
Motley County: 56
Moore County: 1,046
Ochiltree County: 93
Oldham County: 13
Parmer County: 338
Potter County: 3,785
Randall County: 1,920
Roberts County: 6
Sherman County: 42
Swisher County: 78
Wheeler County: 40
There have also been 158 COVID-19 related deaths in the Texas Panhandle:
Briscoe County: 1
Castro County: 4
Cottle County: 2
Dallam County: 3
Deaf Smith County: 19
Gray County: 5
Hall County: 1
Hansford County: 2
Hartley County: 4
Hockley County: 4
Hutchinson County: 3
Ochiltree County: 2
Oldham County: 1
Moore County: 14
Parmer County: 7
Potter County: 51
Randall County: 33
Swisher County: 2
There are 1,202 confirmed cases in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
Beaver County: 44
Cimarron County: 14
Texas County: 1,144
There have been 1,116 recoveries in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
Beaver: 39
Cimarron: 1
Texas County: 1,076
There have been seven COVID-19 related deaths in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
Texas County: 7
There are 951 positive COVID-19 cases across Eastern New Mexico:
Curry County: 661
Quay County: 61
Roosevelt County: 198
Union County: 31
There have been nine deaths related to COVID-19 in Eastern New Mexico:
Curry County: 4
Quay County: 2
Roosevelt County: 1
Union County: 2
