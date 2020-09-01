Area teams climb Texas High School Football rankings

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - After an exciting Week One of the 2020 High School Football season, seven area Panhandle teams found themselves in the top-10 of Dave Campbell’s Football rankings for the state of Texas.
5A Division 1- The Tascosa Rebels (0-0, not starting yet due to COVID-19 athletics updated schedule), finds themselves coming in at No. 10. Only time will see if the Rebels can climb even higher, or struggle to maintain their dominance as they compete with a new starting quarterback to replace the shoes of now Texas Tech Red Raider and former Rebel Joseph Plunk.
4A Division 1- The Dumas Demons (1-0) had an impressive 48-8 win over the Seminole Indians at home in week one, thus earning themselves a No. 4 ranking, climbing four spots from the beginning of the season. The Demons had an undefeated regular season last year, making history in more ways that one. They are looking to do the same this year with senior quarterback Spencer Williams leading the charge. The Demons will face off against Lubbock Estacado in Lubbock during week two.
3A Division 2- The Canadian Wildcats (1-0) made easy work of the WT Stinnett Comanches in week one of the 2020 season, taking down Avian Cruz and company 77-26. They were ranked No. 2 coming into the season, and they are still in that second slot right behind the Gunter Tigers. The Wildcats will take on the Iowa Park Hawks for a huge week two showdown.
2A Division 2- The Wellington Skyrockets (0-0) didn’t play in week one of the season due to not having an opponent from the chaos COVID-19 brought to schedules across the state, but that doesn’t mean the Skyrockets aren’t respected coming into the season. They were No. 4 last week, but now sit at No. 3 with a matchup coming up against the New Deal Lions, who are ranked No. 9 in the 2A Division 1 rankings. However, the Skyrockets aren’t the only team from the Panhandle ranked inside the top-10. The Wheeler Mustangs (1-0) took down Booker 64-0 to climb into the rankings for the first time this season. They come in at No. 9 with a big matchup coming up on the road against Lance Welps and the River Road Wildcats.
1A Division 1- Two teams are ranked for six-man football from the Panhandle as the White Deer Bucks, a preseason favorite to go further than last year’s playoff run, come in at No. 6 following a 48-36 win over Strawn. Just three slots behind them though are the Happy Cowboys at No. 9 who were not ranked entering the season. They climb into the top-10 following a 68-20 win over Groom.
