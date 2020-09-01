Area teams climb Texas High School Football rankings

2A Division 2- The Wellington Skyrockets (0-0) didn’t play in week one of the season due to not having an opponent from the chaos COVID-19 brought to schedules across the state, but that doesn’t mean the Skyrockets aren’t respected coming into the season. They were No. 4 last week, but now sit at No. 3 with a matchup coming up against the New Deal Lions, who are ranked No. 9 in the 2A Division 1 rankings. However, the Skyrockets aren’t the only team from the Panhandle ranked inside the top-10. The Wheeler Mustangs (1-0) took down Booker 64-0 to climb into the rankings for the first time this season. They come in at No. 9 with a big matchup coming up on the road against Lance Welps and the River Road Wildcats.