AISD welcomes students back with COVID-19 safety precautions

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo Independent School District is welcoming students back to school today.
AISD Superintendent Doug Loomis spoke with us this morning to let parents know what they can expect as their students head back to school.
“As students report back this morning, I want them to know it will be business as usual,” Loomis said. “The difference is as they walk through the door we’re all going to be wearing these lovely masks. The health department tells us our best option of not getting quarantined is wearing masks and practicing social distancing.”
Loomis said in addition to wearing masks, another safety measure is one-way hallways and staircases to encourage students to keep moving and social distancing.
Copyright 2020 KFDA. All rights reserved.