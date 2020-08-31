Weekend storm leaves 100’s of wildlife animals injured and dead

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Wildlife has been greatly impacted by the storm over the weekend and now The Wild West Wildlife Rehabilitation Center is taking in more animals than they ever have before.
The hail from the storm Saturday night left hundreds of animals in the community injured and dead.
“We have tons of trees, like hundred year old trees and we have tons of birds. We normally don’t pay attention to them too much, but we feed them. And after the storm we went outside and there were birds everywhere on the ground. And we started seeing dead ones and then we saw live ones but they couldn’t move,” said LaVonda Mosley, River Road community resident.
“We didn’t know the magnitude of the destruction or the devastation of the wildlife until one of our very own rehabbers Christy, who lives in the river road area said Steph, i walked outside and there was 20 plus dead birds in my yard and i picked up 12 live ones,” said Stephanie Oravetz, Founder and Executive Director of The Wild West Wildlife Rehabilitation Center.
So far the center has rescued over 350 songbirds, 12 hawks, 3 squirrels and an opossum.
“We were able to release 80 of them already today. They were ones that were doing well, they were just stunned. And so you know, a few people have said well why don’t you just leave them on the ground and they will be fine in the morning. Well we had like round 3, round 4 of rain, we were getting poured on while we were out there. We were all drenched and when you have a bird that’s already grounded and its been injured, then then its cold and then it gets rain on top of that, he doesn’t even have a chance to fight back. He doesn’t have a way to fluff himself out and get warm again. So he’s likely just going to die. I mean their body temperatures were only like 103 and it was 67 that night and that’s not including being wet,” said Oravetz.
At around midnight, Mosley reached out to the Wildlife Center on Facebook for help and within 20 minutes, people arrived.
“When she came by they had several people here and they just, they found so many birds they kept coming, they kept bringing in more of their staff in or their volunteers in because we had so many birds on Arroyo. And like i said you just don’t really understand the wildlife that you have until something, a storm hits,” said Mosley.
Most of the injuries that they are seeing are head trauma and eye injuries as well as a lost of feathers in birds.
“We put it on social media, let us know if you were hit hard, well come look. The community was awesome they told us what areas were hit hard and then we would dispatch, you know families to different areas. So there were our team members that were out there as well as friends and of course our significant others that were volunteered,” said Oravetz.
Before the storm, the trees in their neighborhood were full of leaves. Yesterday neighbors in their culdesac came together and cleaned up dead birds at each of the houses.
“People started immediately asking, because that’s how awesome our community is. I mean they’re great. They immediately started asking what can we do to help. And we needed bird seed because you know, when you’ve got 300 something birds in, you’re going to go through bird feed pretty fast. And then we needed funds in order to buy mice, frozen mice, that we do for the hawks and things like that because a lot of them will eat up to 6 a day,” said Oravetz.
The Wild West Wildlife Rehabilitation Center is asking if you come across any injured birds to place them in a box with soft bedding and bring it to the center.
People have dropped off birdseed and donated money to help feed the hawks since they have to buy frozen mice for them. If you’d like to help or donate, click here.
