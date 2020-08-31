Update: 1 person dead at scene after truck hit underpass on Lakeside and 24th Monday morning

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) -A man was found dead at the scene after a dump truck hit an underpass this morning.
The crash happened near Lakeside and 24th.
DPS officials say 48-year-old Carmie Jung who was the driver of the dump truck was going west on 24th under the bridge. Jung had a roll on/roll lift off that was extended in the up position.
As Jung attempted to travel under the bridge, the extended lift struck the bridge which caused the cab of the truck to raise into the air and strike the underneath portion of the bridge.
The truck landed in the upright position approximately 20 feet east of the bridge facing west.
Bystanders tried to do CPR on Carmie Jung, but DPS officials say he died at the scene.
The crash still remains under investigation.
