United Family selling teddy bears to raise funds for children’s hospitals

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The United Family of stores is celebrating National Teddy Bear Day by hosting a fundraiser for children’s hospitals in the communities they serve.
From September 1 through September 9, special teddy bears will be available for purchase in the floral departments at all United Family stores. For every purchase, the store will donate $2 to a local children’s hospital.
“We are so excited to offer our guests this opportunity to support their local children’s hospital while also getting to take part in National Teddy Bear Day,” said Bradley Gaines, director of floral for the United Family. “We hope this will be a fun and sweet way for people to give back to their communities.”
The United Family said the bears will be available for $12.99 each.
United Family stores include United Supermarkets, Market Street, Albertsons Market and Amigos.
