Tucumcari and Clayton airports to receive more than $2 million each in federal grants

QUAY COUNTY, N.M. (KFDA) - New Mexico airports are making infrastructure improvements thanks to $13.6 million in federal grants.
The Tucumcari Municipal Airport received $2,800,000 for taxiway rehabilitation and Clayton Municipal Airpark received $2,500,000 for similar improvements.
U.S. Senator Tom Udall applauded the grants on Monday.
“New Mexico airports are critical transportation lifelines for our state’s economies and communities,” Udall said. “This funding will support New Mexico communities in accessing the resources and goods they need.”
Airports throughout the state received various amounts from a combination of Department of Transportation grants for infrastructure improvements, as well as from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act passed in March.
