Stormy Tuesday?

After a nice and cool day we could still see some showers and storms overnight. The best chances for this will be along and north of I-40 and some of these storms could have heavy rain and gusty winds. It will be a cool start to the day in the low 60s but with highs in the mid 80s and with the help of some upper level energy another round of storms will be likely for the area. Some storms could be severe with strong winds, hail, lightning and an isolated brief tornado is not out of the question for the central and southern panhandle. We may even see a few showers and storms again on Wednesday.