Storm hitting Amarillo could cause problems for the community

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - 80 mile per hour storm hit Amarillo causing damages that could effect the community.
The last thing you would think to be knocked down in a storm is a train, but that is exactly what happened Saturday night.
Other areas of Amarillo were damaged as well.
“This was definitely in the league of big severe thunderstorms,” said the chief meteorologist at NewsChannel10,“Doppler” Dave Oliver.
On Saturday around eight to nine at night, a severe thunder storm hit the northeast side of the Amarillo area.
The storm had 80 mile per hour winds with some hail that passed through most of the residential parts of the city.
Newschannel10′s chief meteorologist says the storm was bigger than experts thought it would be.
“It’s kind of like on a hot day like we had there Saturday and you have rain cooled air its like dropping a water balloon, it hits and just spreads out violently,” said Oliver.
Xcel said there were a total of 24,000 residents in Amarillo who experienced some sort of power outage.
Five pole structures were destroyed.
Some rail cars of a BNSF train came off the tracks and a helicopter from the Texas Air and Space Museum at the Rick Husband International Airport tipped over.
There were no injuries from these vehicles flipping.
It also took a toll on trees.
“There’s a lot of tree damage, pretty significant you know and if a tree survives the Panhandle wind, you know it takes something to snap trees here,” said Michael Gittenger, warning coordination meteorologist at the National Weather Service said.
Gittenger says there were a lot of fallen trees in the Highland Park area.
He believes the storm could hurt the area economically.
“Then you add up all the large area affected by at least minor damage, car porches and awnings and things like that, the metal building at the airport, definitely, you know, I would think have a definite economic impact,” said Gittenger.
Gittenger adds a city usually assesses all the damage a month or two after the storm.
He says the last significant storm was on June 19th.
Those damages were estimated at 20 million dollars.
