1 person dead at scene after truck hit underpass on Lakeside and 24th Monday morning

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - One person was found dead at the scene after a dump truck hit an underpass this morning.
The crash happened near Lakeside and 24th.
DPS officials say the driver of the dump truck was going west on 24th under the bridge. The lifting mechanism was up and hit the bridge.
Bystanders tried to do CPR on the driver, but DPS officials say he died at the scene.
The underpass remains closed.
Details are limited at this time.
We will provide updates as they become available.
Copyright 2020 KFDA. All rights reserved.