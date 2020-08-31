Over $4,000,000 awarded to City of Clovis for cares act relief funds

CLOVIS, N.M. (KFDA) - The City of Clovis was notified Monday of an award of $4,260,000.00 for small Business Grants in Partnership with Local Governments, and $240,061.00 COVID-19 Emergency Grants to Local Governments from the State of New Mexico.
“The past several months has placed a severe strain on so many parts of our local economy, our business community, retail and service sectors,” advised Clovis Mayor Mike Morris. “The City’s purpose through the business continuity grant funding program is to assist small business in their recovery. My hope is that these grant funds will provide the assistance our local businesses need.”
The New Mexico Small Business Continuity Grant will be available to qualifying small businesses with 50 or fewer full-time equivalent employees.
To be eligible, the company must be located in New Mexico and either have been forced to close or several curtail business operations as a result of closure orders from the state, and have total sales of $2 million or less prior to the impact of COVID-19.
Grant awardees must spend “business redesign” grant money on things like rearranging physical space, installing Plexiglass barriers, purchasing web-conferencing or other technology to enable work-at-home, or PPE for employees.
The expenses eligible for funding are COVID-19 related and experienced during the period of March 1, 2020 to December 30, 2020.
The City of Clovis is working on an application and award process for the small business grants funds in partnership with other agencies including small business development center, Clovis Chamber of Commerce, and Eastern Plains Council of Government.
For more information regarding grant award, contact the City Manager’s office at (575) 736-9653 or email administration@cityofclovis.org.
