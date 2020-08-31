Amarillo family assess their damaged garden after the storm

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Gonzalez family was just getting ready to pick their crops when the storm hit.
Now, they are having to start over, and use what they have to hold over.
“At one point, we had a total of 18 beds or areas where we had crops growing and we are down to one, maybe two,” says Matthew Gonzalez, farmer and owner of Humble Roots Garden and Homestead
He says they didn’t expect the storm to be as bad, but once their patio furniture flew away and they couldn’t hear each other in the kitchen, they knew it wasn’t a normal storm.
“We thought we would get a few inches of rain and the garden would flourish some more, but then the hail came and we thought maybe there would be some salvageable stuff,” says Gonzalez “But, for the most part there is maybe a bed and a half that might be able to harvest and who knows if it will actually harvest.”
The Gonzalez’ are not the only ones in the area who depends on their garden. Danny Melius’ garden was also damaged.
“What I was planning on having, I am not going to have,” says Melius, farmer at Nuke City Veg
Melius’ garden feeds the community, by providing crops for local bakeries and cafes, selling at local farmer markets, and to the families who live around the garden.
One of the tunnels for his garden was ripped off by the wind.
“I was just kinda like ’what now?’ Not panic but just down, cause 2020 hasn’t been fun this year for any reason,” says Melius. “It was just another thing to add to the tally box, level 9 of Jumanji, here you go, here’s some wind.”
He says this storm is definitely a set back, but will continue planting more crops as he rebuilds the tunnel, and will enforce the others as a precaution.
Gonzalez also says he will plant other crops. Some of his pumpkins were protected by a wall and might be salvageable, but that is just the tip of how they will move forward.
“Going forward it means that we, you know, will probably going to try and look for other avenues of income,” said Gonzalez
The family also makes garden beds and furniture and says they will make the best out of the situation and use some of the wood from the fallen trees to make and sell more furniture.
Copyright 2020 KFDA. All rights reserved.