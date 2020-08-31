‘I didn’t intend to home school, but here we go’: Some parents taking education into their own hands

Our number one priority is keeping students safe, and we are being proactive and creative in our efforts to maintain both safety and quality of learning for all students. Unfortunately, masks can sometimes create a communication barrier for anyone because putting a barrier in front of your mouth can possibly distort auditory input to a listener. Recognizing this, Amarillo ISD has purchased face shields and clear masks for all hearing impaired students and the staff who will work with them. For their hearing peers, volunteers are making and donating clear masks that they may choose to use. And, we’re staying on top of potential solutions by continuing discussions about PPE and equipment options with Regional Day School Programs for the Deaf across the state.

Amarillo ISD Statement