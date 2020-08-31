‘I didn’t intend to home school, but here we go’: Some parents taking education into their own hands

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - School is ramping up for many Amarillo students, and quite a few of them will be learning from home.
Students who are hearing impaired may face unique challenges this school year.
That’s why Amarillo ISD said it’s getting creative in its efforts to maintain both safety and quality for all students...
In a statement, the district said, in part, that it recognizes masks can create communication barriers, so it bought face shields and clear masks for all hearing impaired students and the staff who will work with them.
One Amarillo mom whose children have hearing issues decided to take her kids education into her own hands, and she’s not alone.
“There’s a lot of difficulty for my children to go to school, when it’s a regular environment,” said Lindy Wakefield.
While back to school is a challenge for a lot of families this year, it’s especially difficult for her kids, Aciel and Calissa, who are hard of hearing.
She said there are a variety of factors that could make learning at school hard for them.
“So as we went through it, we said well, we’re going to social distance, so when when you social distance, you’re less likely to hear,” said Wakefield. “Then it was the teachers [wearing] face shields. Okay, not ideal, but okay. Then it was maybe masks. I’m not sure where it stands, but then when their peers are in masks and they’re not hearing their peers either, they’re not hearing the teachers are not getting the lesson. Then we add a plexiglass, and that further reduces their sound ability.”
From hearing fatigue to technology, the list of challenges goes on and on. Then, there are financials.
“Most people don’t realize that [hearing aids] are not really covered by insurance you know we have a high deductible but insurance rates are $5,000 plus,” she said. “Then it comes with a really cool FM system we can give to the teacher and she can clip it onto her shirt, and it will Bluetooth into [Aciel’s] hearing aid. The problem is, Calissa’s hearing aids aren’t Bluetooth compatible, so it would be another $5,000 to get Calissa a set.”
All the more reason she chose to home school them.
They’re doing a hybrid program-- two days at school, three days at home.
She’s not the only parent who has made the decision.
The Panhandle Christian Home Educators Association (PCHEA) said it’s seeing a big increase in members.
“This time of year, usually we see around five to 10 families maybe sign up to become members of PCHEA,” said Carolyn Ferguson, the president of the PCHEA. “This year, we’ve seen about 10 times that amount. About 40 or 50 families sign up to become members of the PCHEA.”
Ferguson said some parents want to take control.
“Their main thing is, ’I want to home school because I want to control the curriculum’,” she said. “I’ve had several people say they’re concerned about masks, or not necessarily coronavirus itself, just all the kind of added hassles and difficulties that come along with it.”
As Wakefield prepares to take control, she has concerns, but know’s it’s what’s best for her kids.
“I don’t have the skills that the teachers have that we love dearly,” said Wakefield. “I just thought that my children would have a better chance of understanding what’s going on, if I don’t have to wear a mask and I can sit near them and talk to them.”
