Fire department’s show respects to Fire Chief Fritzpatrick’s passing during his escort to Amarillo

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Officials showed there respects as Fire Chief’s body was escorted from Lubbock to Amarillo.
Amarillo Fire Department and Randall County Fire Department showed their support during the departments difficult time while escorting Fire Chief Fitzpatrick’s body from Lubbock and arriving in Amarillo around 1:00 p.m. today.
Officials say fire trucks were parked on the side of I-27 and Buchanan St. downtown near Civic Center to show their respects for Fire Chief Fritzpatrick.
Copyright 2020 KFDA. All rights reserved.