We have tracked a nice cool front into our area today which is providing a refreshing northerly breeze and temperatures in the 70s and low 80s instead of triple digit heat. Very pleasant conditions are expected overnight with lows in the low 60s and there may be an isolated storm or two in the western part of the region. Tomorrow, temperatures will climb a bit into the upper 80s, but rain chances will be increasing as well.
Doppler Dave’s Forecast Is Much Cooler Than Last Week
KFDA Afternoon Weather Update 8/31