A cold front is currently on its way towards the area and is expected to hit in the mid-morning hours. Expect this front to kick our winds out of the north at about 15-20 mph, gusting upwards of 25 mph at times, but it will also put a cap on our daytime highs, 80s in the south, with 70s up north. We’re looking to stay relatively dry today, however rain chances return Tuesday going through the better parts of the week, and as an added bonus, temperatures will stay low as well.