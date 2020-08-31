City of Amarillo starting water pressure improvement project for Woodlands/La Paloma subdivisions

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The City of Amarillo is starting a water pressure improvement project for the Woodlands/La Paloma subdivisions tomorrow.
The city said the utility department will bring two pressure-reducing valves online to provide improved control of water pressure to homes in the area.
Officials said the project is expected to take two days to complete. Homeowners in the area can expect to see fluctuations in water pressure as the valves are adjusted.
The city said some homes in the area have pressure-reducing valves, and property owners can remove or retain these valves at their discretion.
