Amarillo Sod Poodles traded at MLB deadline

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Just shortly before the Major League Baseball trade deadline for the 2020 season, the San Diego Padres made several trades that involved the movement of several Amarillo Sod Poodle players.
Below are those moves:
8/29/20- Kansas City Royals traded RHP Trevor Rosenthal to the San Diego Padres for CF Edward Olivares and a Player To Be Named Later
8/30/20- Boston Red Sox traded 1B Mitch Moreland to the San Diego Padres for 3B Hudson Potts and CF Jeisson Rosario.
8/31/20- Cleveland Indians traded RHP Mike Clevinger, LF Greg Allen and a Player To Be Named Later to the San Diego Padres for C Austin Hedges, RHP Cal Quantrill, RF Josh Naylor, Gabriel Arias, Joey Cantillo and Owen Miller.
8/31/20- Seattle Mariners traded RHP Austin Adams, C Austin Nola, and RHP Dan Altavilla to the San Diego Padres for RHP Andres Munoz, C Luis Torrens, CF Taylor Trammell, and 3B Ty France.
Below are the numbers from each of the Sod Poodles’ players from their time in Amarillo:
Trammell: 32 games, 133 plate appearances, 14 runs, 27 hits, four doubles, one triple, four home runs, 10 RBIs, three SB, 13 BB, 36 K’s, .229 AVG., .316 OBP, .381 SLG
Potts: 107 games, 448 plate appearances, 56 runs, 93 hits, 23 doubles, one triple, 16 home runs, 59 RBIs, three SB, 32 BB, 128 K’s, .227 AVG., .290 OBP, .406 SLG
Miller: 130 games, 560 plate appearances, 76 runs, 147 hits, 28 doubles, two triples, 13 home runs, 68 RBIs, five SB, 46 BB, 86 K’s, .290 AVG., .355 OBP, .430 SLG
Torrens: 97 games, 397 plate appearances, 50 runs, 105 hits, 23 doubles, one triple, 15 home runs, 62 RBIs, one SB, 42 BB, 67 K’s, .300 AVG., .373 OBP, .500 SLG
Olivares: 127 games, 551 plate appearances, 85 runs, 138 hits, 25 doubles, two triples, 18 home runs, 77 RBI, 35 SB, 43 BB, 98 K’s, .283 AVG., .349 OBP, .453 SLG
