Amarillo COVID-19 report for August 31 shows 40 new cases, 45 recoveries

CDC recommends masks in public settings
By Kaitlin Johnson | August 31, 2020 at 1:38 PM CDT - Updated August 31 at 2:01 PM

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - There are now 453 active COVID-19 cases in the Amarillo area.

The City of Amarillo released the daily report of cases in Potter and Randall counties.

Today’s report shows 40 new cases and 45 new recoveries.

There are a total of 4,055 confirmed cases in Potter County and 2,187 in Randall County.

5,705 people have recovered and 84 have died.

There are 210 pending tests.

Amarillo Update 8/31
Amarillo Update 8/31 (Source: Amarillo Public Health)

There are 10,347 COVID-19 cases in the Texas Panhandle:

Armstrong County: 11

Briscoe County: 12

Carson County: 17

Castro County: 227

Childress County: 57

Collingsworth County: 16

Cottle County: 18

Dallam County: 211

Deaf Smith County: 948

Donley County: 55

Gray County: 249

Hall County: 16

Hansford County: 102

Hartley County: 110

Hemphill County: 55

Hutchinson County: 147

Lipscomb County: 25

Moore County: 1,118

Motley County: 6

Ochiltree County: 109

Oldham County: 15

Parmer County: 385

Potter County: 4,055

Randall County: 2,187

Roberts County: 8

Sherman County: 53

Swisher County: 93

Wheeler County: 42

Out of the confirmed cases, there are 9,368 recoveries in the Texas Panhandle:

Armstrong County: 7

Briscoe County: 11

Carson County: 16

Castro County: 190

Cottle County: 17

Childress County: 44

Collingsworth County: 11

Dallam County: 195

Deaf Smith County: 837

Donley County: 47

Gray County: 205

Hall County: 12

Hartley County: 91

Hansford County: 80

Hemphill County: 42

Hutchinson County: 125

Lipscomb County: 21

Motley County: 56

Moore County: 1,046

Ochiltree County: 93

Oldham County: 13

Parmer County: 338

Potter County: 3,785

Randall County: 1,920

Roberts County: 6

Sherman County: 42

Swisher County: 78

Wheeler County: 40

There have also been 158 COVID-19 related deaths in the Texas Panhandle:

Briscoe County: 1

Castro County: 4

Cottle County: 2

Dallam County: 3

Deaf Smith County: 19

Gray County: 5

Hall County: 1

Hansford County: 2

Hartley County: 4

Hockley County: 4

Hutchinson County: 3

Ochiltree County: 2

Oldham County: 1

Moore County: 14

Parmer County: 7

Potter County: 51

Randall County: 33

Swisher County: 2

There are 1,202 confirmed cases in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

Beaver County: 44

Cimarron County: 14

Texas County: 1,144

There have been 1,116 recoveries in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

Beaver: 39

Cimarron: 1

Texas County: 1,076

There have been seven COVID-19 related deaths in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

Texas County: 7

There are 965 positive COVID-19 cases across Eastern New Mexico:

Curry County: 671

Quay County: 62

Roosevelt County: 201

Union County: 31

There have been seven deaths related to COVID-19 in Eastern New Mexico:

Curry County: 3

Quay County: 1

Roosevelt County: 1

Union County: 2

Copyright 2020 KFDA. All rights reserved.