Scattered Storms

It’s warm out there with 80s & 90s however high clouds are keeping us a bit cooler than expected. Storm chances have also increased across the area but it will likely not be nearly as widespread as last night. That being said, the overall environment is very favorable for potent severe storms & even supercells. So the spots that get hit tonight, could be in for a rough one. The Central Panhandle & Amarillo don’t have a high chance of storms but there are several boundaries hanging around the city. Last night’s powerful supercell was enhanced by a boundary similar to what is around today. Be on alert for rapidly changing weather conditions especially if storms latch or ride outflow boundaries. Overall the greatest threat for severe weather is across the SE Panhandle tonight. Otherwise expect mostly cloudy skies with lows in the upper 60s.