One person is dead after a multi-vehicle accident in north Amarillo

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - One man has died after a fatal 3-vehicle accident in north Amarillo.
Saturday evening around at 8:50 p.m, Amarillo police were called to vehicle crash at River Road and St. Francis Ave.
A 39-year-old man of Amarillo had been north bound on River Road driving a Mercury Grand Marquis as a Chevrolet Silverado was west bound on St. Francis.
The driver of the Grand Marquis disregarded a flashing red signal causing the Silverado pickup to strike the passenger side of the Mercury Grand Marquis.
The vehicles spun in a clockwise direction causing the left back quarter of the Mercury to strike the front left of a Dodge Ram that was stopped at the light facing south bound on River Road.
A passenger in the Mercury, Larry Gress, 78, was transported to Northwest Texas Hospital where he died from injuries.
The accident is being investigated by the APD Traffic Investigation Squad.
