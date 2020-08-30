1 juvenile is dead after an overnight shooting, 17 year old in custody

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A juvenile is dead after an overnight shooting in south Amarillo.
Police were called to an apartment complex in the 4100 block of SW 45th on a medical call.
Joe Anthony Moreno, 16, was found deceased inside an apartment from a single gunshot wound.
Officers determined that Kelvin Keiyaun McGowan, 17, was the suspect in the shooting and that he was still on scene.
McGowan was arrested and booked into the Randall County Jail on the charge of Murder.
The incident remains under investigation by the Amarillo Police Department Homicide Unit.
Copyright 2020 KFDA. All rights reserved.