Interview: Dr. Richard Lapchick, leading human rights activist and author

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - On Wednesday the Milwaukee Bucks postponed Game 5 of the playoffs against the Orlando Magic in wake of the police shooting of Jacob Blake, a black man in Kenosha, Wisconsin.
Dr. Richard Lapchick is an author, human rights activist and Director at the Institute for Diversity and Ethics in sports. He has spent much of his life speaking out about racial injustices in America and has built relationships with influential people of color such as, Nelson Mandela, Jackie Robinson and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, a life long friend of his.
Dr. Lapchick says that athletes understand now, more than ever, that they can use their platform and fame to make a positive influence.
“We saw an entire league and an entire players association do this in unison, followed by virtually every other major professional sport,” said Dr. Lapchick.
Dozens of teams, leagues and individual athletes postponed their sporting events that day to stand in solidarity.
“I think athletes understand for the first time in their life that people aren’t just asking if they’re going to play on Saturday or if they’re going to play in the conference championship or the National Championship,” said Dr. Lapchick. “They’re asking what they feel about social justice issues and valuing them as full human beings and multi-dimensional human beings as opposed to uni-dimensional human beings just using their body to perform for fans.”
According to Dr. Lapchick athletes realize now more than ever that they have a platform where they will be heard.
“They’re making statements that can have an impact,” said Dr. Lapchick.
