Area COVID-19 report for Sunday, August 30

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Eastern New Mexico has had a total of 965 confirmed COVID-19 cases across the area.
Cumulative case totals include Curry County 671, Quay County 62, Roosevelt County 201, Union County 31.
The Oklahoma panhandle has had a total of 1,202 confirmed COVID-19 cases across the area.
Cumulative case totals include Beaver County 44, Cimarron County 14, Texas County 1,144.
There are currently 458 active COVID-19 cases in the Amarillo area.
The City of Amarillo released the daily report of cases in Potter and Randall counties.
The latest report shows 43 new cases and 47 recoveries. The city does not release a report over the weekend.
There are a total of 4,034 cases in Potter County and 2,168 in Randall County.
5,660 people have recovered and 84 have died.
There are 205 pending tests.
There are 10,290 COVID-19 cases in the Texas Panhandle:
Armstrong County: 11
Briscoe County: 12
Carson County: 17
Castro County: 227
Childress County: 57
Collingsworth County: 16
Cottle County: 18
Dallam County: 211
Deaf Smith County: 931
Donley County: 55
Gray County: 249
Hall County: 16
Hansford County: 102
Hartley County: 110
Hemphill County: 55
Hutchinson County: 147
Lipscomb County: 25
Moore County: 1,118
Motley County: 6
Ochiltree County: 109
Oldham County: 15
Parmer County: 385
Potter County: 4,034
Randall County: 2,168
Roberts County: 8
Sherman County: 53
Swisher County: 93
Wheeler County: 42
Out of the confirmed cases, there are 9,273 recoveries in the Texas Panhandle:
Armstrong County: 7
Briscoe County: 11
Carson County: 16
Castro County: 190
Cottle County: 17
Childress County: 44
Collingsworth County: 11
Dallam County: 195
Deaf Smith County: 837
Donley County: 47
Gray County: 205
Hall County: 12
Hartley County: 91
Hansford County: 80
Hemphill County: 42
Hutchinson County: 125
Lipscomb County: 21
Motley County: 56
Moore County: 1,046
Ochiltree County: 93
Oldham County: 13
Parmer County: 338
Potter County: 3,763
Randall County: 1,897
Roberts County: 6
Sherman County: 42
Swisher County: 78
Wheeler County: 40
There have also been 158 COVID-19 related deaths in the Texas Panhandle:
Briscoe County: 1
Castro County: 4
Cottle County: 2
Dallam County: 3
Deaf Smith County: 19
Gray County: 5
Hall County: 1
Hansford County: 2
Hartley County: 4
Hockley County: 4
Hutchinson County: 3
Ochiltree County: 2
Oldham County: 1
Moore County: 14
Parmer County: 7
Potter County: 51
Randall County: 33
Swisher County: 2
There are 1,202 confirmed cases in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
Beaver County: 44
Cimarron County: 14
Texas County: 1,144
There have been 1,116 recoveries in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
Beaver: 39
Cimarron: 1
Texas County: 1,076
There have been seven COVID-19 related deaths in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
Texas County: 7
There are 965 positive COVID-19 cases across Eastern New Mexico:
Curry County: 671
Quay County: 62
Roosevelt County: 201
Union County: 31
There have been seven deaths related to COVID-19 in Eastern New Mexico:
Curry County: 3
Quay County: 1
Roosevelt County: 1
Union County: 2
