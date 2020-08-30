Amarillo area lane closures

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Motorists around Amarillo have a few new lane closures this coming week.
Expect various lane closures on I-40 from the Oldham County line to Adkisson Road for cable barrier repair.
Various lanes will be closed on I-27 from Rockwell Road to Country Club Road for patching repairs.
Watch for crews mowing and weed eating along the I-40 corridor.
On FM 1912 northbound, the shoulder will be closed in front of Tyson Foods between US 60 and St. Francis Avenue.
All projects are subject to change due to weather, emergency work and other unexpected events.
Source: Texas Department of Transportation
